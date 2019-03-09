Reading: Claudia Keelan

Claudia Keelan's recent books include We Step into the Sea: New and Selected Poems from Barrow Street (2018) and Ecstatic Émigré, a book of essays in the Poets on Poetry Series from the University of Michigan Press (2018).

Keelan has taught in many writing programs, including the University of Iowa's Writers Workshop; the University of Alabama, where she held the Coal Royalty Chair in Poetry; Boston College; Rhodes College; and the University of Nevada, where she is a Barrick Distinguished Scholar. Her honors include the Beatrice Hawley Award from Alice James Books and the Jerome Shestack prize from the American Poetry Review.

A poet, literary scholar, and translator, Keelan lives in the Mojave Desert with the poet Donald Revell, son Ben, daughter Lucie, standard poodle Miss Margaret Jarvis, and a worried schnauzer named Dugan.