REALTORS® Host Downtown Diggs Saturday, June 2nd

The variety and convenience of city living will be on full display during the Downtown Diggs Condo Open House hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS (GMAR) on Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This year’s tour features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom condos that highlight the excitement of downtown life.

The condos are spread throughout the downtown area -- in the Historic Third Ward, along the Milwaukee River, on the East Side and everywhere in between. They feature a variety of intriguing amenities including 12-foot ceilings, exposed cream city brick walls, roof-top patios, balconies of all shapes and sizes, kayak and boat launches and more.

A number of the condos are in significant Milwaukee buildings.

• The four-bedroom condo at 1539 N. Cass St. is part of the 1890 Cream City Brick Row House that’s a recognized Wisconsin Historical Society landmark.

• The condo at 741 N. Milwaukee St., #603 is in the Grain Exchange building, which was built in 1926 and is on the National Registry for Historic Places.

• The condo at 106 W. Seeboth St., #320 was previously part of a warehouse that was built in 1926. The location includes views of Milwaukee’s railroad swing bridge and Milwaukee River.

An entire list of the condos on the tour can be found at www.GMAR.com. Maps will also be available Saturday morning at the Milwaukee Downtown kiosk at the East Town Market at Cathedral Square. Downtown Diggs is being held in conjunction with Milwaukee Downtown (BID #21) Downtown Dining Week.