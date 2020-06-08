Reclaim the 414: Community Art Build and March

Sherman Park 3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53210

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Join us for a community art build and march as we demand divestment from the Milwaukee Police Department, and investment into our community. It is time that we reclaim the 414. This is our city. This is our home.

We will have an art build starting at 1PM, followed by a march to Red Arrow Park.

This event is organized and led by young women of color from Milwaukee.

