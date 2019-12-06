Recontructing Reality
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Understanding the world around us requires a shifting perspective shaped by our experiences and the places from which we view life. This perspective helps us to build connections, agree on shared meaning, and navigate familiar situations. Reconstructing Reality by Milwaukee based artist Brianna Lynn Hernandez Baurichter presents intentionally altered perspectives, exploring the possibilities within each moment to mean something new, express what is misunderstood, or realize hidden truths.
Info
Latino Arts 1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Visual Arts