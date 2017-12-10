Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter

to Google Calendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00

Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us for our 3rd Birthday at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row!!

We have a night of drink specials, football, FREE buffet, and LIVE MUSIC!

Packers v Browns kicking off at NOON

3PM-6PM ALL taps and ALL cocktails, shots, and bombs on display from our shelves will be $3!!!

5PM a delicious FREE Prime Rib Dinner Buffet!!!

6PM Mic Over Matter playing LIVE

Info
Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance, Today in Milwaukee
4144319009
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter - 2017-12-10 15:00:00