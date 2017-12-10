Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter
Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us for our 3rd Birthday at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row!!
We have a night of drink specials, football, FREE buffet, and LIVE MUSIC!
Packers v Browns kicking off at NOON
3PM-6PM ALL taps and ALL cocktails, shots, and bombs on display from our shelves will be $3!!!
5PM a delicious FREE Prime Rib Dinner Buffet!!!
6PM Mic Over Matter playing LIVE

