Red Lion Pub Turns 3! w/Mic Over Matter

Join us for our 3rd Birthday at the Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row!!

We have a night of drink specials, football, FREE buffet, and LIVE MUSIC!

Packers v Browns kicking off at NOON

3PM-6PM ALL taps and ALL cocktails, shots, and bombs on display from our shelves will be $3!!!

5PM a delicious FREE Prime Rib Dinner Buffet!!!

6PM Mic Over Matter playing LIVE