“Reducing the Burden of Global Respiratory Disease: A Physician’s Journey of Advocacy for Global Respiratory Health Care”

Dean E. Schraufnagel, MD

Executive Director - The Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS)

Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the University of Illinois at Chicago

Saturday – February 9th, 2019 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church - 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) Milwaukee

The global impact of the five main respiratory diseases (tuberculosis / TB, COPD, asthma, respiratory infections, and lung cancer) is massive, devastating, and costly. They are leading causes of death, disability, and suffering, especially in underserved countries.

UN member states, through the endorsement of 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the WHO End TB Strategy, have committed to ending the TB epidemic by 2030. Without immediate global action, an estimated 28 million people will die from TB by then, at a global economic cost of $1 trillion.

Attendees will learn about Dr. Schraufnagel’s extensive work as a dedicated advocate for responding to global respiratory health issues especially in underserved countries through the FIRS, the UN World Health Organization (WHO), and the US Congress. Dr. Schraufnagel has also spoken out for policy action related to respiratory health including universal health care, clean air, tobacco control, and respiratory health in the workplace.

Dr. Schraufnagel’s presentation will also include:

• How three events shaped his life as a leader in international health care: “A bump,” “The Union in trouble,” and “One piece of paper.”

• What lessons he has learned from the people of Malawi and the United Nations

• How these lessons might be applicable to everyone in daily life.

• A challenge for participants to do what the UN & WHO cannot do to bring about a healthier world

Dr. Schraufnagel has authored almost 200 peer-reviewed works including articles on: “Communicating with Congress,” “The Global Burden of Respiratory Disease,” “Social and Economic Factors Contributing to Respiratory Health Disparities,” “Is Healthcare a Human Right? Yes,” “Climate Change and Respiratory Infections,” and many others.

