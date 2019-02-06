Reel To Real: A cinema experience with the filmmaker

Reel To Real is a cinema experience every first Wednesday of the month. No Studios will screen award-winning short and feature length films made by local filmmakers. Each screening will have the filmmakers in attendance and the audience is encouraged to participate in an in-depth Q+A after the screening. $10 at the door, free for No Studios members.

This screening features Short Films “Tomorrowland” (Wes Tank) and “a gift” and Excerpts from “Between Yesterday & Tomorrow” (Johnathon Olsen)