Reel to Real: Manlife

No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Originally a story of a leader and his most devoted follower, Manlife blends Merle and Betty’s story with a vast collection of Lawsonian artifacts to tell their tale alongside Lawson’s. Together, they examine the history of a fringe utopian movement, the memory of which Merle believes will cease to exist when he does lest he find another student to carry on the crusade.

Info

No Studios 1037 W. McKinley Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Film
