Behind the daily barrage of negative headlines, stories of tragedy, and political scandal, America is quietly experiencing a renaissance.

Want to learn more about this exciting transformation and how you can be a part of it? Join us for the Racine premiere of the new Sierra Club documentary “Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom.”

From Rhode Island to Michigan and from Texas to California, the renewable energy industry is growing at an exponential rate, creating new jobs, replacing the shrinking fossil fuel industry, and bringing hope and the promise of a brighter future to thousands of families.

After the film, join us for a group discussion on how we can ensure renewable energy is equitable and accessible to all and what we can do to help drive Wisconsin's energy renaissance to bring a brighter, breezier energy future to our neighborhood, nation and world. Greta Neubauer, Wisconsin State Assembly Representative for the 66th District, and Elizabeth Hittman, Environmental Sustainability Program Coordinator for the City of Milwaukee, will be speaking.

The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided.