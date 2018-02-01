Relaxing Bath Salts

to Google Calendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Relaxing Bath Salts

Thursday February 1st 6pm - 8pm

There are few things that relax and restore the body and spirit as a bath scented and softened with fragrant bath salts. Now you can learn how to make bath salts for yourself or for gift giving. Supply fee includes all ingredients and attractive container.

Instructor: Laura Zielinski

Supply Fee: $15

Class Fee: $30

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-605-4745
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Relaxing Bath Salts - 2018-02-01 18:00:00