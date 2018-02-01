Relaxing Bath Salts
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Thursday February 1st 6pm - 8pm
There are few things that relax and restore the body and spirit as a bath scented and softened with fragrant bath salts. Now you can learn how to make bath salts for yourself or for gift giving. Supply fee includes all ingredients and attractive container.
Instructor: Laura Zielinski
Supply Fee: $15
Class Fee: $30
