Release & Let Go: A Journal Writing Workshop with Heddy Keith

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

In this in-depth three-week class, you’ll discover journal writing techniques designed to help enhance creativity, expression, and close examination of the past through the consideration of personal values, beliefs, thoughts and feelings. Focusing on practical ways to help you write, the workshop will feature a new prompt each week. Together, we’ll get honest with ourselves and flex our creative muscles as we dig for gold. By the end of the course, your journaling fire will be burning bright and you’ll have written a collection of new stories.

April 7, 14, and 28 (Sundays) from 1:30-3:30 PM

Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
