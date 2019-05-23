The Reveal: A Capacity-Building Mixer for MKE Leaders of Color

“Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” -James Baldwin

Join Mindfulness for the People as we curate a space for MKE Leaders of Color to gather monthly to explore how to face ourselves, our lives, and our careers with more room to b-r-e-a-t-h-e! Each month we’ll try on new strategies and practices led by a seasoned wellness practitioner of color, with the intention of increasing our capacity to lead.

Our May event, occurring in the beautiful rooftop lounge of NO Studios, will feature Dr. Angela Rose Black, Founder of Mindfulness for the People. Dr. Black will offer food for thought to the following question:

“Our Lives & Our Careers: What’s Mindfulness and Compassion Got To Do With It?”

Tickets are $10 and include nourishment, raffle ticket for wellness prizes, and protected time and space to relax-relate-release— all in the beautiful rooftop lounge of NO Studios. Partial proceeds to benefit Academy for the People, a non-profit adult/continuing education project of Mindfulness for the People.

Stay tuned for future topics and healing wisdom experts!