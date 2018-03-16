REVENANTS: SILVERSARK 2018 FASHION SHOW

Designer and owner of Silversärk, Stephanie Schultz, will take attendees on a sociological examination of vampire lore and mythology throughout the ages in her riveting new show, Revenants: Legends Never Die. The showcase will feature new couture pieces, inspired by historical figures, fiction and folklore, relating to the mythos of vampirism. To compliment this stunning collection, one-of- a-kind headpieces will be made and provided by Deborah Olson, Milliner Extraordinaire, with upcycled jewelry pieces by Joan Junghans of Muses Jewelry. The evening will include a special performance by world-renowned accordion and bandoneon player Stas Venglevski, and will feature local drag queens Omēga Nightshade, Aubrey del Mar, Gluttoni Sinn and Melee McQueen.

This event will benefit Silversärk's 2018 charity of choice: The Cancer Research Institute. The 501c3 non-profit organization is “a powerful organization of research scientists and leadership staff dedicated to an important mission. Together, we work to develop immunotherapy as a cure for all cancers, connect a community of Immunoadvocates, and pave the way for a future free from cancer.”

Silversärk garments will be available for purchase in the VIP Balcony (open to all attendees) with a portion of sales going to CRI. Her one-of-a-kind garments range in price from $30-$350.

VIP Tickets are $30.00 per person, and include 7PM early entry, reserved seating, Hors d'oeuvres in the VIP Balcony, and a swag bag featuring unique and one of a kind gifts supplied by artisans such as Shane Thelen, Aurora's Apothecary, and more. General Admission tickets are $15.00 per person, include 8PM entry and standing room only. Day-Of general admission tickets at the door are $20.

Silversärk is a Milwaukee-based fashion brand owned and operated by Stephanie Schultz since 2005. Originally inspired by Japanese street fashion, the Silversärk aesthetic has since expanded to include centuries of historical fashion and antique paintings and architecture. Stephanie spends several months working on each collection, researching the historic elements that drive the decisions regarding fabric selection, garment design, and fine detailing. Naturally, she prefers to work with antique and vintage fabrics and lace for their rarity and charm. Her aesthetic as an artist is driven by distinctive textiles, detailing, and tailoring. Taking historic fashion to the mainstream by using contemporary silhouettes and textiles, these garments are designed with modern comfort and function in mind.