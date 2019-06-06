Rhett Miller

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Texas native Rhett Miller is perhaps best known as the frontman of Dallas-based alt-country giants Old 97’s, although he’s also pursued a solo career, taking on subjects such as fatherhood, sex and love and capturing even more attention and critical acclaim.  

Rhett is also the author of the children’s book, ‘No More Poems’, and host of the ‘Wheels Off with Rhett Miller’ podcast.

Info

Live Music/Performance
