Rich The Kid w/YBN Nahmir, IshDARR, Big Chicken, MT Twins and Mac Hefner

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Rich The Kid is having a moment. After years of building buzz around Atlanta, and a series of respectable mixtapes (including many with Migos), the Georgia rapper finally has some bona fide hits to his name. Last year he released “New Freezer,” a cold and clever trap song featuring Kendrick Lamar which made a splash on rap radio. His follow-up single “Plug Walk” made an even bigger impression, thanks in part to its utterly ridiculous “Breaking Bad”-inspired music video, which features a drug-cooking alien. Those songs are both featured on his debut album, The World Is Yours, which also includes guest spots from Future, Khalid, Rick Ross, Swae Lee and Lil Wayne.

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
