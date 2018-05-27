Rich The Kid w/YBN Nahmir, IshDARR, Big Chicken, MT Twins and Mac Hefner

Rich The Kid is having a moment. After years of building buzz around Atlanta, and a series of respectable mixtapes (including many with Migos), the Georgia rapper finally has some bona fide hits to his name. Last year he released “New Freezer,” a cold and clever trap song featuring Kendrick Lamar which made a splash on rap radio. His follow-up single “Plug Walk” made an even bigger impression, thanks in part to its utterly ridiculous “Breaking Bad”-inspired music video, which features a drug-cooking alien. Those songs are both featured on his debut album, The World Is Yours, which also includes guest spots from Future, Khalid, Rick Ross, Swae Lee and Lil Wayne.