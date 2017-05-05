River Rhythms: 5 Card Studs (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6:30-9pm
5 CARD STUDS
fivecardstuds.com
The Five Card Studs return to River Rhythms for a night of fun as they celebrate their 22nd year as “the hardest working band in the Midwest!”
For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/
Price: free
Info
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance