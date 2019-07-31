River Rhythms: The Squeezettes (6:30pm)

River Rhythms Summer Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 12 – August 28, 2019

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Pere Marquette Park ( 950 N Old World 3rd St.)

Free to the public

THE SQUEZETTES

Squeezettes.com

A four-time WAMI award winning group with a modern and quirky take on Wisconsin’s state dance – the polka