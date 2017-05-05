River Rhythms: Brother (6:30pm)

Event time: 6:30-9pm

BROTHER

BROTHERmusic.com

Fusing signature vocals and guitar with the unique sound of the didgeridoo, the soaring high of the bagpipes, and a tribal percussion, BROTHER, is wholly original.

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free