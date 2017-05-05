River Rhythms: Charles Walker Band (6:30pm)

Google Calendar - River Rhythms: Charles Walker Band (6:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - River Rhythms: Charles Walker Band (6:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - River Rhythms: Charles Walker Band (6:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - River Rhythms: Charles Walker Band (6:30pm) - 2017-07-26 00:00:00

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30-9pm

CHARLES WALKER BAND

walkerband.com

Grounded in soul, the Charles Walker Band has refined their sound into Neo-Funk, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

Price: free

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
