River Rhythms: Charles Walker Band (6:30pm)
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6:30-9pm
CHARLES WALKER BAND
walkerband.com
Grounded in soul, the Charles Walker Band has refined their sound into Neo-Funk, a fusion of funk infused rhythms with pop melodies.
For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/
Price: free
Info
Live Music/Performance