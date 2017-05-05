River Rhythms: Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys (6:30pm)

Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 6:30-9pm

JUNE 28

REVEREND RAVEN

reverendraven.com

Bringing crowds to their feet in the Midwest, Reverend Raven and the Chain Smoking Altar Boys play traditional blues, straight up with a big dose of passion, served up with hot harmonica and smooth stinging guitar.  

For more information on River Rhythms, please visit: https://www.westown.org/neighborhood-events/river-rhythms-2/

 

Price: free

Info
Pere Marquette Park 900 N. Plankinton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
