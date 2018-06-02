Riverwest FemFest 2018 (1:30pm)

Riverwest FemFest 2018 at Company Brewing~

Riverwest FemFest benefits The Milwaukee Women's Center, Courage MKE and Casa Maria. For more information, please visit rwfemfest.com!

Riverwest FemFest Maker's Market opens on the patio at 2pm!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/195389434593195/

1:30pm Nickel & Rose (outdoor)

2:30pm - The Nunnery (outdoor)

3pm - Tidal (outdoor)

3:30pm - Mori Mente (indoor)

4pm - Kate Renegade (outdoor)

4:30pm - Names Divine (indoor)

5:30pm - Shle Berry (outdoor)

6pm - Raine Stern (indoor)

6:30pm - Holly & the Nice Lions (outdoor)

ALL MUSIC MOVES INSIDE AT 7PM

7pm - Kia Rap Princess & Kaylee Crossfire

7:30pm - Faux Fiction

9pm - Heavy Looks

10pm - Ammorelle

11pm - City Mouse

DJ sets TBA

IMPORTANT - Maker's Market and all outside music at Company Brewing is Family Friendly - ALL AGES!

$10 ADMISSION FOR THE ENTIRE DAY

Inside - 21+

Outside - ALL AGES!