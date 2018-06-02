Riverwest FemFest 2018 (1:30pm)
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Riverwest FemFest 2018 at Company Brewing~
Riverwest FemFest benefits The Milwaukee Women's Center, Courage MKE and Casa Maria. For more information, please visit rwfemfest.com!
Riverwest FemFest Maker's Market opens on the patio at 2pm!
https://www.facebook.com/
1:30pm Nickel & Rose (outdoor)
2:30pm - The Nunnery (outdoor)
3pm - Tidal (outdoor)
3:30pm - Mori Mente (indoor)
4pm - Kate Renegade (outdoor)
4:30pm - Names Divine (indoor)
5:30pm - Shle Berry (outdoor)
6pm - Raine Stern (indoor)
6:30pm - Holly & the Nice Lions (outdoor)
ALL MUSIC MOVES INSIDE AT 7PM
7pm - Kia Rap Princess & Kaylee Crossfire
7:30pm - Faux Fiction
9pm - Heavy Looks
10pm - Ammorelle
11pm - City Mouse
DJ sets TBA
IMPORTANT - Maker's Market and all outside music at Company Brewing is Family Friendly - ALL AGES!
$10 ADMISSION FOR THE ENTIRE DAY
Inside - 21+
Outside - ALL AGES!