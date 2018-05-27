RiverWest FemFest Stand Up

SPECIAL EVENT! We are brining you a second show this month to support Riverwest Fem Fest!

Milwaukee Comedy and Lakefront Brewery present fresh laughs and fresh beer, it's Keg Stand Up - a hilarious night of comedy at Lakefront Brewery! The show will feature delicious beer, live stand up comedy and table served food from a special show menu. Yum!

One dollar from each tap beer poured at the event will be donated to this year's Riverwest FemFest beneficiaries, Courage MKE, MKE Women's Resource Center and Casa Maria. Additionally, $1 from each pint of My Turn Kristen poured during RWFF week will be donated.

Featuring comedy from

DINA NINA MARTINEZ

ALLISON DUNNE

SHANNON NOLL

and your headliner

CHASTITY WASHINGTON

Expect a great time with top regional stand up comics. If great comedy wasn't enough, Lakefront has put a special menu together for the show including their award-winning cheese curds! This show is hot, hot, HOT and WILL SELL OUT so plan ahead and grab your tickets today!