Riverwest has always been one of the most arts-rich neighborhoods in Milwaukee, as well as a hub for some of its most creative citizens. That arts tradition will be on full display at the inaugural Riverwest Gallery Night and Riverwest Artists Association’s Artwalk. More than a dozen venues and galleries will participate, including Moxy Studio, No Fun Gallery, Jazz Gallery, Flux Design, The Feed Shop and the Riverwest Public House. Works won’t be limited to just Milwaukee artists. 4 Wheels Studio will be presenting a performance from New York artist Michael Alan, who builds animated sculptures out of a variety of materials and found objects and then sets them to his own music for a project he calls Living Installation.