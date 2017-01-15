Riverwest Mardi Gras Parade

Event time: 8pm

We're getting ready to announce the parade route for the 2017 Mardi Gras Parade. Especially in these troubled times it's important to show that we can go out and express ourselves with our costumes and finery and tootin' our horns! On February 28th we will parade between Art Bar, Black Husky Brewing, Art Bar and other establishments TBA, led by puppets and torches and fire spinners and the Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Price: Free!