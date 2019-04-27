Riverwest Pub Crawl

The Tracks Tavern 1020 E. Locust St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Since 2001, the Metropolitan Milwaukee Nights Kiwanis Club has planned the Riverwest Pub Crawl, which has benefitted various charities in the community. For the past few years, funds have been donated to the Riverwest Food Pantry.

For a small price, crawlers can enjoy drink and food specials, an awesome RWPC branded item, and know that they're helping to feed someone in need.

