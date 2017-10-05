Just east of the Humboldt and Locust interchange, Tracks Tavern & Grill is a fun and weird bar that accommodates both avid sports fans and folks just looking to grab a drink and dinner. Food wise, the Iggy Pop ($9) will fill you for days with its hefty mix of roast beef, fried onions and horseradish. Less hungry folks should go for the soft pretzel bites ($4)—12, served with queso, is a perfect late-night treat.
The Tracks
1020 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
1020 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry