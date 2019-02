Community Radio Lovers! Join us as we celebrate the beginning of our fourth year on the air!

Riverwest Radio has over a hundred volunteer show hosts who discuss culture, entertainment, sports, social & political issues, along with live music and experimental radio productions. Help

Riverwest Radio - WXRW 104.1 FM

raise $1800 for our 2019 music licensing fees.

Come down and be part of the live audience!

Musicians PERFORM LIVE & on air at:

THE JAZZ GALLERY Center for the Arts

926 E. Center St.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

SUNDAY, MARCH 10th

11 am - 11 pm

DOOR: $5

Listen live: 104.1 FM!

Stream live: www.riverwestradio.com/live

Each hour will be curated by producers of Riverwest radio shows. Time slots and hosts are:

11 am - Amber Insta-Songs! (for a donation Amber will improvise a song for you live on the air!)

noon - CC from "Life: Welcome to Reality"

1 pm - Ben Merens Insta-Songs! (for a donation Ben will improvise a song for you live on the air!)

2 pm - Songwriter round-robin presented by The Coffee House on behalf of "Sessions with Sandy" - John Higgins, Jym Mooney

3 pm - "In The Field" presents Mommy, Citizen 2-13, the Smudge, Cactus

4 pm - "Active Culture" presents Atheists & Airplanes

5 pm - Polka Riot hour! Presented by "There Goes The Neighborhood" and "The Anti"

6 pm - "MAGV & QuestNation" presents Lady Love & Reach Out, Chico Manolo, Anja Elise, Roy Washington, Ms Pretty MystiQue

7 pm - Guten Greased Gears

8 pm - Smoke N Mirrors presented by Gabe from “Jim & Friends Read the News"

9 pm - TBA

10 pm - Barbouille Hymn

ABOUT RIVERWEST RADIO: