Roadhouse Rave-Up
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
** Reoccuring**
Rockabilly, Rock N Roll, Boogie Woogie, Country Swing, Surf, Alt-Country, Tex-Mex, Blues, Americana, Swamp & Cajun, and just about anything else in that universe!
Kochanski's is proud to announce the Roadhouse Rave-Up every THIRD Thursday of the month starting this October 19, 2017!
Your host, Lorenzo Ripani welcomes ALL Hipsters and Hepcats, Groovy Chicks and Music Lovers to a monthly OPEN JAM!
We provide the PA, drums, mics, bass amp and a few guitars...you supply your singing or playing talent!
THIRD THURSDAY! (Except Thanksgiving)
7:30 - 10:30 PM
Oct 19, Nov 30, Dec 21, Jan 18, Feb 15