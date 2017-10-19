** Reoccuring**

Rockabilly, Rock N Roll, Boogie Woogie, Country Swing, Surf, Alt-Country, Tex-Mex, Blues, Americana, Swamp & Cajun, and just about anything else in that universe!

Kochanski's is proud to announce the Roadhouse Rave-Up every THIRD Thursday of the month starting this October 19, 2017!

Your host, Lorenzo Ripani welcomes ALL Hipsters and Hepcats, Groovy Chicks and Music Lovers to a monthly OPEN JAM!

We provide the PA, drums, mics, bass amp and a few guitars...you supply your singing or playing talent!

THIRD THURSDAY! (Except Thanksgiving)

7:30 - 10:30 PM

Oct 19, Nov 30, Dec 21, Jan 18, Feb 15