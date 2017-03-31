Robin Trower w/Alex Wilson Band
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
An Evening with
Robin Trower
with special guest Alex Wilson Band
Friday, April 28
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Guitar legend, Robin Trower, returns to Milwaukee. Known for his psychedelic blues style, Trower is a true guitar hero from his work with Procol Harum to his outstanding solo albums. Robin Trower’s blazing guitar playing and imaginative songcraft has established him as one of rock’s greatest and most enduring artists of the last 50 years.
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance