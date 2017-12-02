Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band

to Google Calendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00

Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

2 Incredible Bands playing many incredible Originals & Covers>

Mr.Blotto: Rock/Southern Rock/Blues/Fusion Chicago greats!

People Brothers Band:

Rock/Soul/Blues Madison greats!

Get your rock & roll soul boogie groove on with great musicians.

Come & join a great nite of music at the great Milwaukee venue Club Garibaldi...along the coast of Lake Michigan in the Bay View neighborhood.

Info
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events
4146988495
to Google Calendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band - 2017-12-02 21:00:00