Rock & Soul Jam: Mr. Blotto w/People Brothers Band
Club Garibaldi 2501 S. Superior St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
2 Incredible Bands playing many incredible Originals & Covers>
Mr.Blotto: Rock/Southern Rock/Blues/Fusion Chicago greats!
People Brothers Band:
Rock/Soul/Blues Madison greats!
Get your rock & roll soul boogie groove on with great musicians.
Come & join a great nite of music at the great Milwaukee venue Club Garibaldi...along the coast of Lake Michigan in the Bay View neighborhood.
