"Rocket Cat" music video premiere w/Rocket Cat & The Keystones

Rocket Cat is thrilled to host their music video premiere at No Studios in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 1st. Three music videos will debut from their newly released album “Little Lights”, now available at www.RocketCatBand.com and all major streaming/download services. Rocket Cat partnered with Eddie Curran of Enterprise Films, LLC to create the visual imagery for the songs.

Event Timeline

7:15pm doors open to the public

7:45-8:15 video screening, plus Q&A with the band and director (space is limited)

8:15-8:45 The Keystones live performance

8:45-9:15 video screening (repeat), plus Q&A with the band and director (space is limited)

9:15-10:00 Rocket Cat live performance

No Studios | 1037 W. McKinley Avenue

Public parking is available at the Brewery Parking Garage at 1213 N 9th Street.