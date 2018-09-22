Rocktoberfest

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

New this year, Rocktoberfest, will feature local, indie-rock bands of Milwaukee. Following your Doors Open tour of the Marcus Center, enjoy live music at the Marcus Center’s outdoor Peck Pavilion.

Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.

Festivals, Live Music/Performance
414-273-7121
