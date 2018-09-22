Rocktoberfest
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
New this year, Rocktoberfest, will feature local, indie-rock bands of Milwaukee. Following your Doors Open tour of the Marcus Center, enjoy live music at the Marcus Center’s outdoor Peck Pavilion.
Sazama's River’s Edge Patio will be open for all performances with food and beverages available for purchase from Sazama’s Fine Catering.
Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Festivals, Live Music/Performance