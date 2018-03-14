After an unexpected resurgence of his career in the U.S. when his story was told in the 2012 Oscar winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man, Rodriguez has reached folk-rock super star status. Rodriguez now tours extensively with the music of his 1970’s albums Cold Fact and Coming From Reality, taking time to greet longtime fans and welcome a new generation of listeners who find common ground in his music and counterculture lyrics. Don’t miss your chance to see this legendary artist in the intimate Pabst Theater!