Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
After an unexpected resurgence of his career in the U.S. when his story was told in the 2012 Oscar winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man, Rodriguez has reached folk-rock super star status. Rodriguez now tours extensively with the music of his 1970’s albums Cold Fact and Coming From Reality, taking time to greet longtime fans and welcome a new generation of listeners who find common ground in his music and counterculture lyrics. Don’t miss your chance to see this legendary artist in the intimate Pabst Theater!
