Event time: Doors open at 7:00 PM, performance begins at 7:30 PM

Doors open at 7:00 PM, performance begins at 7:30 PM

Two 40-minute sets with intermission

Cash bar

$15

Please join us at the Charles Allis Art Museum for a performance by Roochie Toochie and the Ragtime Shepherd Kings, a 5-piece multi-instrumental band that specializes in the music of the wax-cylinder era, specifically the 1890's to 1930's.

"We like to embellish our tunes with humor and on-stage gags. You will hear fiddle, baritone fiddle, ukelele, banjo, resonator guitar, hawaiian guitar, an orchestra of toy pigs, a menagerie of sound effects, yodeling, scat singing in three different languages and piles of junk falling over."

"We all share a love of antiquated pop tunes, and we recently took on the challenge of recording them in the only medium that does them justice. These old songs give a voice to a bygone era and reflect the attitudes of their time, and no matter how silly they seem they are historical documents of their time. We aim to mine the zaniest and most obscure songs from the early 20th century and record them for a new audience to underscore both the absurdity and importance of popular music in American history."

Please contact Michael Keiley at mkeiley@cavtmuseums.org or 414-278-8295 x5 with questions.

Price: Cash bar $15