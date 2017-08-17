Event time: 8am-10pm

CITY OF GLENDALE HOSTS FIRST EVER ROOT BEER BASH PRESENTED BY SPRECHER BREWERY

Family-friendly day of festivities celebrates Glendale as the hometown of everyone’s favorite Sprecher root beer

The City of Glendale will host the first ever Root Beer Bash presented by Sprecher Brewery at Richard E. Maslowski Community Park on Saturday, August 26.

Root Beer Bash will feature a variety of root beer-themed drinks and treats, along with family-friendly activities and entertainment.

The Glendale Police Department Run/Walk will kick off Root Beer Bash at 9:30 a.m., and will benefit the police department’s bullet resistant vest fund as well as the crime prevention and K-9 units. Participants can register for the run/walk online or register in person at 8 a.m.

The day’s festivities will also include the first ever Root Beer Olympics. Take advantage of discounted participation fees by registering online or sign up in person starting at 10 a.m. the day of the event. Participants can compete against other individuals in their age group, or enter the competition as part of a team. All proceeds from the Root Beer Olympics will benefit the St. Francis Children’s Center.

Schedule of Events

Glendale Police Department Run / Walk

8 a.m. – Run / Walk registration begins

9:30 a.m. – Run / Walk begins

Food & Fun

10 a.m. – Food & activity booths open

8 a.m. – Noon Silent Auction

Root Beer Olympics

10 a.m. – Registration begins

11 a.m. – Root Beer Olympics begin

Entertainment

8 a.m. – DJ Covelli

1 p.m. – Blue Light Scene

5:30 pm. – Mount Olive

Vendors - Big Daddy's Brew and Que • Boy Scouts • Dr. Dawg • First Bank Financial Centre • Glendale Little League • Hom Woodfired Grill • iPic Entertainment • Johnson Bank • Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream • North Shore Event Centre • North Shore Library Foundation, Inc • Pinstrikes Bowling • Robert Haack Diamonds • Rockin' Jump: The Ultimate Trampoline Park • Shorewest Realtors • St. Francis Children's Center • Stan's Fit For Your Feet • U.S. Cellular

A portion of proceeds from all vendors will benefit charitable organizations in and around Glendale.