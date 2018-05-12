Entertainment Weekly describes the thought-provoking comedy of Roy Wood Jr. as “charismatic crankiness.” His comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. A correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,Wood premiered his first one hour standup special, ‘Father Figure,’ on Comedy Central and a live album of the same name in 2017. In the same year he was named the new host for Season 4 of Comedy Central’s storytelling series, ‘This is Not Happening.’ Prior to The Daily Show, Wood starred for three seasons season on TBS’ Sullivan & Son.