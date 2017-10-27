Ryan Daivs
Jokerz Comedy Club 11400 W. Silver Spring Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
Ryan Davis is a comedian whose Internet show has generated more than 100 million views in 2016 alone. His versatile comedy style has attracted a diverse audience that spans across continents. Although Ryan has seen an enormous amount of success on the Internet, he prides himself on his ability to deliver in his live stand up shows. With sold out shows across the US, Ryan is proving to be one of comedy's new rising stars
