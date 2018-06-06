Rye'd the Lightning Tapping

For our June release we have Rye'd the Lightning, a rye honey porter. This brew is a collaboration with Bos Meadery out of Madison. We were inspired by braggots, which are a blend of mead and beer, but due to legal mumbo jumbo we compromised with a rye porter using huge amounts of raw Wisconsin honey from Gentle Breeze Honey Inc out of Mt. Horeb. The result is a smooth, earthy and chocolaty beverage with big honey aroma and flavor. 7.4% ABV