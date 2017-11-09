SACRED w/ Peter DiStefano

Alley Cat Lounge (Five O'Clock Steakhouse) 2416 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Catch an exclusive acoustic performance w/ SACRED feat. special guest Alternative Rock Legend Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) performing his "Punk Rock Story Book"

The Alley Cat Lounge at Five O'Clock Steakhouse

Thursday November 9

Alley Cat Doors 7:30 Show Begins 8:00

$20 in Advance or $25 At the Door

Call 414.342.3553 for Tickets

