SACRED w/ Peter DiStefano

Catch an exclusive acoustic performance w/ SACRED feat. special guest Alternative Rock Legend Peter DiStefano (Porno for Pyros) performing his "Punk Rock Story Book"

The Alley Cat Lounge at Five O'Clock Steakhouse

Thursday November 9

Alley Cat Doors 7:30 Show Begins 8:00

$20 in Advance or $25 At the Door

Call 414.342.3553 for Tickets