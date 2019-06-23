Sad Summer Festival: State Champs, Mayday Parade, the Maine, the Wonder Years, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic & Just Friends (all-ages, 1:30pm)

Sad Summer Festival is an inaugural nationwide run featuring sets from State Champs, Mayday Parade, the Maine, the Wonder Years, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, and Just Friends.

Sad Summer Festival is an indoor/outdoor event at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on July 23rd.

“What could be better than being emo with your best friends in the sweet summer sun? Being emotional with your friends in the sweet summer sun at the Sad Summer Festival, that’s what,” the Maine’s John O’Callaghan says. “Ditch the cold hot dogs and fucked up sunburns and join [us] all summer long!”

“This tour is about putting aside our differences and coming together as a community of people to enjoy music and art,” Mayday Parade’s Derek Sanders adds. “I’m thrilled to be a part of it and I can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

In addition to performances, the festival will feature interactive activities, exclusive merch and more to be announced at a later date.

Sad Summer Fest is also incorporating a non-profit partner with more information to be announced later. That partner will be on-site to provide education and resources to fans.