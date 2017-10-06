Rave / Eagles Club
2401 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Maren Morris w/Ryan Hurd (all-ages, 8pm), The Underachievers w/Injury Reserve & Warm Brew (all-ages, 8pm)
-
Atlas Genius w/Flor & Half The Animal (all-ages, 7:30pm), Cardenales de Nuevo Leon w/Banda Potrillos & Banda Nueva Emperadora (all-ages, 8pm)
-
Marilyn Manson w/Alice Glass (all-ages, 8pm)
-
A$AP MOB w/A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Nast, A$AP Ant, Playboi Carti, Key! & Cozy Boys (all-ages, 8pm)
-
Los Temerarios w/Los Humildes, Los Fugitivos, Grupo Mojado & Jose Luis Davila (all-ages, 8pm), Amine w/Towkio (all-ages, 8pm)
-
Hoodie Allen w/Luke Christopher (all-ages, 8pm), MisterWives w/Smallpools & Vinyl Theatre (all-ages, 7pm), Chappell Roan (all-ages, 6:15pm)
-
Jon Bellion w/Travis Mendes & Blaque Keyz (all-ages, 8pm)
-
Milky Chance w/Gene Evaro Jr (all-ages, 8pm)