Bob Dylan Returns to Milwaukee (With Nothing Left to Prove)

× Expand Photo credit: Raph PH Bob Dylan

At this point, Bob Dylan has nothing to prove. Like Pablo Picasso and Miles Davis, he redefined his chosen art form. From protest songs to proto-Americana to gospel, he has never stopped evolving as an artist. Since 1988, the 78-year-old troubadour has rolled on with his Never Ending Tour.

Best to leave your expectations at the door, as Dylan changes arrangements of classic songs as the mood strikes him. With his voice deeper and hoarser and Father Time suggesting Dylan move to piano from guitar, he leads a band that conjures “the thin wild mercury sound,” blending the best moments of roadhouse R&B, Memphis’ Sun Records and Chicago’s Chess Records.

On record, his continuing Bootleg Series has offered fascinating looks behind the curtain. Definitive albums, like Blood on the Tracks and The Basement Tapes, have been released in sets that offer frozen snapshots of masterpieces taking shape. An upcoming set is built around the often-bootlegged informal recording sessions with Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.

On film, Dylan and Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Thunder Revue shifts history and reinvents the story of the 1975 tour. Like a rock ’n’ roll Rashomon, it just might leave you wondering whose version of the story you should trust.

Bob Dylan performs at The Rave / Eagles Club on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m.