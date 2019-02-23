Safe Travel Soirè: Will Rose, Klassik & Ms. Lotus Fankh (6pm)

Join William Rose as he debuts his new self-titled project, before he hits the road to live and perform in LA as a member of Abby Jeanne’s band (along with accompanying bass player Jenna Rades).

Will Rose

Drummer, Producer, and Singer-Songwriter Will Rose (formerly Airo Kwil) unveils a body of new work, reflecting on life and the world alike. His love for the Midwest’s introspective hip hop is on display, coupled with his dedication to forging and performing elevated musical narratives that often defy genre definition. Rose is doubling down on his mission statement, unleashing playful productions in hand with cathartic glimpses, making for a superbly entertaining spectacle.

Klassik

Klassik has recently shared the stage with acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Talib Kweli, DJ Premier, and Robert Glasper to name a few. Klass!k is truly an old soul. His fusion of Hip-Hop and Jazz, amongst many other genres, pays homage to the many legends of generations past. His music is not based around braggadocio or glorification of the world’s ills, but rather portrays a positive, forward thinking person, fueled by his inspiration to constantly create and innovate. His diverse influences including Stevie Wonder, John Coltrane, and Pharrell Williams have helped mold a blend of musical styles that comes out one hundred percent unique, fresh, and timeless.

Ms. Lotus Fankh

From the birth of the cool till the end of September she is Ms. Lotus Fankh. She whose name represents "life and rebirth" creates music that explores the heart of soul and is sure to make you smile. A singer-songwriter-producer-musician from Milwaukee, her sound is inspired by influences of Soul, Funk, Jazz, and Rock. She expresses her story through guitar, loop station, violin, and voice while her shows reach beyond generations and across genres.

Brought to you with Breaking And Entering, with wine tasting from Bright Cellars, this promises to be a wonderful night of entertainment.

Come enjoy some great music, performed by an Allstar cast, and wish Will safe travels on his new adventures.