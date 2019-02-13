Salon Series: A discussion with Cristina Ossers

Cristina Ossers, b. 1993 and raised in Whitewater, WI, is a multimedia artist. Her work primarily utilizes photography and video to document the human condition— its continuum, and its relationship to one’s identity. She often digitally distorts, and crops her images in order to temporarily dissociate from her, and/or her subjects’, physical characteristics. The camera is also a vehicle to play, study, and emphasis body language; as well as a means to insert counternarratives into the mass media.

