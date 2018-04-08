A native of Los Angeles, Sammy Miller has become known for his unique maturity and relentless focus on making music that “feels good” as a drummer, singer and bandleader. Upon completing his Master’s at The Juilliard School, Sammy formed his ensemble, Sammy Miller and The Congregation.

As a band they are focused on sharing the power of community through their music—joyful jazz. While independently the band members have performed/recorded with notable artist including Wynton Marsalis, O.A.R, Iron and Wine, and Lee Fields at venues including The White House, Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl, Sammy Miller and The Congregation has opted to stick together and create globally conscious music with the intention to spread joy throughout the world.

Tickets start at $25.