San Fermin w/Mikaela Davis

San Fermin brings both elegance and raw passion to their hypnotic live performance. The band’s increasingly potent chemistry, led by Ellis Ludwig-Leone, and rounded out with lead vocalists Charlene Kaye and Allen Tate, trumpet player John Brandon, saxophonist Stephen Chen, violinist Rebekah Durham, drummer Michael Hanf, and guitarists Tyler McDiarmid and Aki Ishiguro. Their unique arrangements unfold in warm, intoxicating textures that is classic San Fermin.