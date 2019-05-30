Sanctuary Festival
The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Sanctuary Festival 2019 featuring Danish Industrial/EBM legends:
Leæther Strip!
first Milwaukee show EVER!
Performing the final dates of their 30th anniversary world tour!
Leaether Strip - Aurelio Voltaire - Wulfband - Martin Atkins - Hate Dept. - The Clay People - The God Bombs - Rabbit Junk + Glitch Mode Recordings ALL STARS - Plack Blague - Standalone - Adoration Destroyed - Klack - Lori Cole of Dead Voices on Air - REPLICANT - Finite Automata - Sweat Boys - Paralyze - DJ Ecto - Subspace - BIOCARBON13
THUR: Martin Atkins - The God Bombs - Paralyze - CONFORMCO vs. DVOA(DJ set) - Ecto
FRI: Replicant, Aurelio Voltaire, Rabbit Junk & The Glitch Mode All Stars, Hate Dept., The Clay People, Wulfband, BC13
SAT: Standalone, Klack, Leaether Strip, Sweat Boys, Adoration Destroyed, Finite Automata, Plack Blague - Lori Cole of Dead Voices on Air
Tickets on sale NOW!
https://www.ticketweb.com/search?q=club+anything
3 day VIP $110 (SOLD OUT!)
2 day pass $52 (Fri/Sat)
single day $27
THUR $12