Sandwich & a Steinway with John Schindler

Event time: Noon-1pm

John Schindler, 17, lives in Milwaukee, WI, and is a Merit Scholarship Fellow at the Music Institute of Chicago Academy. A student of Alan Chow, he has been playing the piano for eleven years and has been recognized in many competitions. Most recently, John was named a 2016-17 finalist of the National YoungArts Foundation and in January participated in YoungArts week in Miami. Last June, he was awarded the third prize, the Best Performance of a Duo prize, and the Wisconsin Contestant prize at the 2016 PianoArts North American Competition, where he was the youngest semifinalist.

Price: Admission: $5 Suggested donation to be given to a non-profit organization supporting youth music education