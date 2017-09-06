Sandwich & a Steinway with Maggie & Tim Rebers

Event time: noon-1pm

Maggie and Tim Rebers- “Heroes, Myths, & Legends” with Tim Rebers, tenor, and Maggie Rebers, piano:

A concert about sirens, elves, witches, and monsters....with characters such as Hercules, Orpheus, and Billy the Kid. This program features art songs, opera arias, and musical theater selections by composers including Britten, Mendelssohn, Vaughan-Williams, Offenbach, and Wagner plus character pieces for solo piano by Edvard Grieg.

Tim and Maggie are a husband-wife duo that lives and works in the Milwaukee area. Both are professional musicians who perform and teach private lessons. Tim has been seen on stage with companies such as the Florentine Opera, Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, and Acacia Theatre Company. Maggie has worked with Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Acacia Theatre Company, and accompanies vocal students at UW-Milwaukee.

Price: Admission: $5 Suggested Donation