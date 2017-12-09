Santa Brunch

You’d better not cry, but feel free to shout — Santa Claus is comin’ to town! Our favorite jolly old elf will be stopping by select Lowlands Grand Cafés to bring some holiday magic to brunch time.

Santa’s full itinerary >>

Café Hollander Tosa

Saturday 12/9 @ 9:30am – 11:30am

Café Bavaria

Saturday 12/9 @ 12pm – 2pm

Café Hollander Downer

Saturday 12/16 @ 11am – 2pm

Café Hollander Brookfield

Saturday 12/16 @ 12pm – 3pm

Café Centraal

Saturday 12/16 @ 1pm – 4pm